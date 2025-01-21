Globalist banker Mark Carney casts himself as 'outsider' in Liberal leadership race

Appearing on American comedian Jon Stewart's show, the former Bank of England governor touted his position as an "outsider" to replace Justin Trudeau.

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, journalist Lise Merle joined the show to discuss Mark Carney's attempt at branding himself as an "outsider" in the Liberal leadership race.

Carney, who was previously the governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, has thrown his hat into the race to become the Liberals' new leader following Justin Trudeau's announcement that he is stepping down.

The former banker was also a special adviser to Justin Trudeau on economic issues and climate policy, earning criticism from those who question his "outsider" status.

"This is a very dangerous man that has taken a swing at the Canadian prime ministership," said Merle. "He is committed to net zero. He is committed to 'just transition' away from oil and gas and fossil fuels. He is married to a woman who works hand-in-hand with Gerald Butts, this is Justin Trudeau's best friend."

Merle went on: "This is a man who is Chrystia Freeland's son's godfather. This is a person that Justin Trudeau has relied upon for advice for at least the last five years on an economic front."

Carney joins former finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland and Liberal MP Karina Gould as potential replacements for outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

