Globalists 'mourning' Trump victory at WEF summit: Sheila Gunn Reid
“We tried to talk to a few people about the victory of Donald Trump and what that means for the World Economic Forum,” Sheila stated. “They do not want to talk about it. I think they have to rethink their reason for being.”
Globalists at the World Economic Forum suffered a setback in enacting their agenda, as President Donald Trump secured a resounding victory in the 2024 election. With Trump returning to the White House, the U.S. leader once again confronted his political opponents, both at home and abroad, in a virtual appearance on the closing day of the WEF's annual summit in the Swiss Alps.
On Wednesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid joined Ezra to reflect on what sort of mood the event's attendees were in.
“It's been very low key, I think, compared to other years,” Sheila said. “This is my first year here, but it feels as though for some of these people, they're mourning themselves because a lot of Trump's executive orders are undoing a lot of WEF policies like net zero, (diversity, equity and inclusion). So, they're kind of depressed, I think.”
Shortly after assuming office, President Trump ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the World Health Organization, the UN's Paris Climate Agreement and took aim at other initiatives like radical gender ideology.
