Google's search and the suppression of balance: Allum Bokhari with Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Breitbart's tech editor Allum Bokhari called in to talk about YouTube's censorship of One America News and Facebook's continued suppression of Breitbart articles.

Here's a bit of what Allum had to say about search engine suppression:

“[Breitbart] even had an exclusive interview with President Trump a few months ago and you couldn't find it on Google, even if you searched for the exact headline. So it's complete and total suppression. And I think Google is probably the worst. “You have to consider how this impacted the election. I don't think ‘stealing the election’ is a conspiracy theory, because if you're an undecided voter and you were looking for results, looking for information about Joe Biden, or Donald Trump in the run-up to the election and you went on Google — all you would find would be a stream of propaganda from outlets and broadcasters that are hostile to President Trump.”

Allum is also the author of a new book on this very subject: #DELETED: Big Tech's Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election.

