BREAKING: OANN suspended from YouTube for 'misinformation'

YouTube has suspended 'One America News Network' from its platform following a letter from Democrat Senators calling upon the video hosting platform to ban channels spreading election misinformation.

On Tuesday, four Democratic senators sent a letter to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki to press on the company to ban channels that spread “misinformation” about the election, which President Trump contends was 'stolen' from him through electoral fraud in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

YouTube claims that OANN violated their policy on COVID-19 misinformation. In a statement to Axios, YouTube said that it does not consider OANN to be an authoritative news source.

In the letter, penned by Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his three colleagues Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn), and Gary Peters (D-Mich), YouTube is urged to remove election misinformation videos that “boost false fraud claims, seek to delegitimize the 2020 election results, sow public discord and fuel civil unrest.”

“[T]he platform is now home to an ‘onslaught of videos aiming to undermine the legitimacy of the election,’” the senators wrote, quoting a Bloomberg article. “These videos seek to undermine our democracy and cast doubt on the legitimacy of President-elect Biden’s incoming administration. Moreover, because the current president has not committed to a peaceful transition of power, misinformation and manipulated media content on your platform may fuel civil unrest.”

The senators called on YouTube to implement a prohibition on misinformation videos ahead of the Georgia run-off elections on January 5.

Under the platform’s current guidelines which were adopted in August, users are not prohibited from posting content that questions election results or how election official count votes.

“The outcome of these races will determine what party controls the U.S. Senate; and for that reason, the races are expected to garner significant national interest,” the senators wrote. “YouTube and its industry peers must take responsibility and immediately stop the spread of misinformation and manipulated media on their platforms.”