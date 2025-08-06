Immigration Minister Lena Diab announced yesterday that special permits for Gazan refugees would be extended, but did not confirm if the 5,000-person cap remains.

“The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is devastating,” Minister Diab said in a statement. “Extending these measures will build on the work we’ve done to provide a temporary refuge for Palestinians in Canada who can’t safely return home.”

Canada quickly dropped its initial 1,000-refugee cap early last year; only those with Canadian citizen or permanent resident relatives qualify for the special program.

With support ongoing, the Liberal government has approved 4,782 applications and will accept over 5,000 Gazan refugees, according to Blacklock's, despite pushback from some advocates.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are "all sorts of issues and challenges" in processing Gaza refugees.



Some groups advocate for Canada to accept at least 10,000 displaced Palestinians from Gaza, significantly more than the initial estimate. The federally-funded Saskatoon Open Door Society, which received $1.3 million last year, is one such group.

Humanitarian Visa applications opened on January 9, 2024, with a quota of 1,000 displaced Palestinians. Petition E-4959, signed by 1,059 Canadians, called the quota to be lifted.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller, who set the 5,000-refugee limit for Gaza, previously criticized Israel's war operations in Gaza. The war was prompted by Hamas's killing and kidnapping of Jews in Israel, including eight Canadians.

“We are all failing Gazans at this point,” Miller told reporters at the time. “People in and around Rafah are very exposed to death, to starvation, to bombardment.”

Minister Diab granted temporary refuge to Gazan Palestinians in Canada due to the humanitarian crisis.

“Canada continues to process applications for extended family members,” said the federal Department of Immigration. “Under the measures being extended today, applicants will continue to be able to apply for a fee-exempt work or study permit once they’re here.”

Diab’s department withheld information on the cost of tax-free grants, which include $3,000 for adults and $1,500 for children.

Canada has approved 1,750 Gazans after security screening, according to Blacklock’s, with over 860, typically relatives of Canadian permanent residents, having arrived.

Canada submits pre-approved names for exit from Gaza but doesn't make the final decision, according to a May 27, 2024 briefing note Government Of Canada’s Role In Israel, Gaza And West Bank Situation stated. “At this time there are no crossings into Egypt.”

Israeli authorities are responsible for security checks in the war zone. Canada requires documentation and conducts intensive security screenings, including biometrics in Cairo, for successful applicants entering the country.

“The Israelis have their say,” Miller said on December 21, 2023. “They will screen people and decide whether they leave or don’t leave.”

A 2024 Postmedia-Leger poll reveals Canadians are divided on accepting 5,000 Gazan refugees, mainly due to screening concerns. 42% support, 44% oppose, and 16% are undecided. Meanwhile, 64% had concerns over the screening process, including 53% of Liberal voters.

Miller later acknowledged challenges with Gaza's exit program, including bribery for Egyptian exit and security/triage issues like lacking biometrics, but didn't deem it a failure.

A 2022 survey by the Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research showed 72% of Palestinians support Hamas. In May, another survey by the same group indicated that 75% are satisfied with Hamas's "war performance."

Canada uniquely offered residency to Gaza refugees ineligible for immigration, according to the same briefing note.

At the time, Miller waived immigration rules to grant special permits to Gazans entering Canada.

The Liberal government offers unspecified “financial assistance” to displaced Palestinians, including free health care for three months, language training, and free work and study permits.