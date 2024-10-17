The Trudeau government has offered unspecified “financial assistance” to displaced Palestinians, the Department of Immigration confirmed Wednesday. Gazans who arrive in Canada will receive free health care for three months, language training, free work and study permits.

“Financial assistance will help Gazans meet their basic needs such as food, clothing and housing as they arrive in communities across Canada and find jobs,” the department said in a statement. “More details about this program will be shared when available.”

Cabinet in an earlier May 27 briefing note Canada’s Role In Israel, Gaza And West Bank said Canada was “the only country in the world” to offer residency to Gaza refugees ineligible to immigrate. Some 4,245 applications have been accepted to date, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“Canada remains deeply concerned about the situation in Gaza and empathizes with those affected,” said Canada’s Role. “We understand many Canadians are concerned about the safety of their loved ones in Gaza.”

Some 334 Gazans have arrived in Canada, according to the most recent data. Another 733 are approved for three-year residency permits but have not yet arrived.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller placed an initial hard cap at 1,000 refugees, but that will no longer be enforced. Only those with relatives who are Canadian citizens or permanent residents living in Canada are eligible for the special program.

Financial aid is available to Palestinians who came to Canada through the special temporary immigration pathway for extended family or as regular temporary residents, reported the Epoch Times.

“We remain deeply committed to supporting Palestinians during the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and are concerned about the well-being of all people in the region,” said the immigration department. “Providing settlement and financial support is critical.”

The department would not detail the cost or scope of aid to Gazans in Canada.

An aid program for Ukrainian war refugees paid $3,000 grants per adult and $1,500 per minor child in addition to free flights to Canada, 14 nights’ free accommodation, free medicare, language training and permits.

The cost of the Ukraine aid program totalled $753.4 million as of July 24, according to records. A total of 281,052 Ukrainians were approved for payments.

Minister Miller in October 8 remarks during Senate question period said he would not compare the war in Ukraine to the war in Gaza. “These are very different conflicts,” he said.

“What happened in Ukraine was a collaborative effort involving several countries because Ukraine was letting its people go,” said Miller. “In the case of Gaza getting people out is very hard and bribes must be paid to get people through security to Egypt.”

“In Gaza we don’t have any way to fingerprint people or do biometrics,” said Miller. “There are a lot of issues with security and triage. I wouldn’t call it a failure but the program has lots of challenges.”