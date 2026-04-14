Government admits key COVID death data withheld over 'privacy' concerns

The federal government is acknowledging it withheld key COVID-19 death data from public reporting, citing privacy concerns, while defending a methodology that limited transparency around how deaths among vaccinated Canadians were tracked.

In response to Order Paper Question Q-849 from Conservative MP Dean Allison, officials from the Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed they did not consistently publish weekly COVID-19 death counts by vaccination status.

The reason, they say, is that the numbers were often too small and could pose privacy risks.

That decision meant Canadians were not given a clear, time-based breakdown of deaths by vaccination status during key periods of the pandemic, including vaccine rollout, booster campaigns, and successive waves of infection.

The government also confirmed it began tracking outcomes from December 2020, when vaccines were approved, rather than when individuals actually received their shots. In practice, that means deaths were analyzed within a “vaccinated-era” framework before large portions of the population had been vaccinated.

Officials argued the approval date provided a “consistent starting point” across provinces with differing rollout timelines.

Instead of publishing raw weekly death figures, the agency relied on statistical modelling, including age-standardized incidence rate ratios, to compare outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.

The methodology was developed internally within the federal COVID-19 Epidemiology and Surveillance Division and approved through routine departmental processes, without external review or ethics board oversight, as it was classified as standard public health surveillance rather than research.

When pressed on the scientific basis for its approach, the government pointed broadly to general epidemiological principles and guidance from the World Health Organization and U.S. public health authorities, rather than citing specific Canadian-developed standards.

Officials maintain the data was not intended to establish causation or directly measure vaccine effectiveness,

For Canadians seeking a clear answer on how COVID-19 deaths broke down by vaccination status over time, that level of detail was never fully made public.