Governor General authorizes Canada to join global vaccine machine

Canada is signing on to yet another global vaccine machine.

Governor General Mary Simon and pandemic profiteer Anita Anand have locked Canadians into the International Vaccine Institute, complete with tax exemptions, diplomatic immunity for Big Pharma insiders, and a mandate to crank out more shots, faster, worldwide.

So when 95% compliance becomes the goal, what happens to informed consent?

In 2019, I addressed Toronto's Board of Health on vaccine hesitancy, censorship of consent, attempted removal of exemptions from ISPA, and coercive compliance of vaccine records into the Panorama database.



I saw the writing on the wall in 2020. My stance remains unwavering. pic.twitter.com/6bzc8g321R — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) July 3, 2024

Despite sounding the alarm for years, here we are in 2026, watching the Public Health Agency of Canada treat vaccine uptake like the only measure of public health, while “countering misinformation” is part of their key priorities.

The latest move is found in Order in Council PC 2026-0217, dated March 13. Her Excellency the Governor General in Council (yes, the same office repeatedly slammed for lavish taxpayer-funded jaunts and a highly partisan roundtable pushing online censorship under the guise of ‘harm’) has authorized Anand to fast-track Canada into the Agreement on the Establishment of the International Vaccine Institute (IVI).

This 1996 treaty, amended in 2022, turns the IVI into an independent non-profit headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with full international legal status. That means privileges, immunities, tax exemptions for the organization and diplomatic-style protections for its staff, board and “experts.” It grew out of the old Children’s Vaccine Initiative — a coalition of governments, UN agencies, NGOs, foundations and Big Pharma peddling safe, effective and affordable shots for kids in developing countries.

In plain language, the IVI is a treaty-backed engine for vaccine research and development, training, tech transfer, clinical trials and rapid rollout.

Its four core functions are crystal clear: training in vaccine production, lab and field R&D, supporting trials and evaluations, and partnering with industry and regulators to push more products. The Board of Trustees — at least nine members including WHO reps, government appointees and hand-picked “at-large experts” often tied to donors and pharma — calls the shots on programs, budgets and hiring.

It’s “non-political” in text, but deeply embedded with the WHO, the Gates Foundation and biotechnology giants.

Canada’s partnership with the IVI didn’t just start this month, but it shows how quickly partnerships are being strengthened to facilitate global vaccine compliance.

Back in the summer of 2024, then-Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly delivered a letter of intent to establish this agreement. Other Canadian ties include Dalhousie University’s Noni MacDonald (of the infamous PHAC “My Why” behaviour-modification campaign) on the Scientific Advisory Group and a 2019 memorandum of understanding between Saskatchewan’s VIDO-InterVac and the IVI.

So, why now?

Well, as PHAC points out, domestic compliance isn’t rising fast enough. Post-COVID, childhood and adult immunization rates have dropped, hesitancy has grown, and trust in PHAC has collapsed.

Parents are asking questions, and they’re no longer blindly following.

This means that the bureaucrats are doubling down: PHAC’s 2026-2027 Departmental Plan demands at least 95% of two-year-olds fully vaccinated by December 31, 2030, in lockstep with the World Health Organization’s Immunization Agenda.

This latest vaccine alliance is simply the next layer of the pharma-industrial complex playbook. It’s more global alignment to pressure Ottawa into higher uptake targets, more registries, more tracking and more coercion disguised as “protection” and “equity.”

The public watched COVID goalposts move from “two weeks to flatten the curve” to endless boosters and lingering vaccine mandates in healthcare and for journalists.

Canada’s accession ensures we stay chained to a system that values mass vaccination over individual choice.