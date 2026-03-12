Grace Tame CALLED FOR VIOLENCE — now she’s playing the VICTIM

Grace Tame just lost every single speaking gig she had booked for 2026. Tens of thousands of dollars — gone. And not because of some vague “smear campaign,” as she’s crying on Instagram and the mainstream media is dutifully repeating. No, this is entirely on her.

Why? Because of one vile chant she led in Sydney. One chant: “From Gadigal to Gaza, globalise the intifada.” That’s right, calling for Islamic terror in Gadigal, which is actually Sydney to most Aussies, just weeks and kilometres away from an actual Islamic terror attack in the city. You don’t have to be a genius to know that doesn’t go down well with most people.

The backlash was instant. The free market reacted. And now the consequences are real.

Now Tame has been playing the victim of a “smear campaign,” but the reality is straightforward. Her own actions drove this. She’s now officially cancelled for the foreseeable future, as she confirmed at the ironically-named ‘No to Violence’ conference in Hobart. “This is my last presentation for the year … due to an ongoing national smear campaign,” she told the audience. Translation: I got caught doing something dumb, and now I’m upset that people aren’t applauding me for it.

She’s lost bookings left, right, and centre, three engagements on child safety alone vanished. And she can try to frame it as some heroic stand against censorship, but let’s not forget: she’s the one shouting slogans advocating violence.

And as the dust settles, Tame’s reality is clear: you can be a survivor, you can have a noble cause, but when you start chanting for terror in your own backyard, you pay the price.

Grace Tame’s 2026 speaking tour is over before it began. And this isn’t a smear campaign — common sense finally catching up to her.