Grace Tame flips out at photographers outside Bondi cafe

Grace Tame, the outspoken advocate and former Australian of the Year, was filmed confronting photographers in Bondi after they began taking her picture while she dined at Gertrude & Alice Café Bookstore.

The incident kicked off when freelance paparazzi, reportedly in the area for another shoot, started snapping photos of Tame after noticing the high-profile activist.

In a video shared on social media, Tame is seen confronting the photographers, saying:

"What are you doing? Why are you taking pictures of me? I'm not working right now." She then went on a rant about out her advocacy work for survivors of child sexual abuse and the importance of privacy, adding, "You're just recreating that dynamic."

The photographers countered, stating:

"You are in a public place. Do you know what public means?" The situation escalated, with cafe patrons and staff stepping in, asking the photographers to leave, which they refused.

Tame, clearly frustrated, declared:

"I am calling the police," and later reported the incident. She also addressed the encounter on Instagram, condemning the photographers for their actions, writing, "I'm an advocate for survivors of abuse, not a pop star. Just because I'm in a public place, doesn't mean you're entitled to any piece of me or anyone else."

While some supporters backed Tame’s stance, others pointed out the legality of filming in public places.

