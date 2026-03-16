Grace Tame says 'believe ALL women' ... unless they're JEWISH

The former Australian of the Year revealed the limits of the activism that propelled her to national prominence.

Avi Yemini
  |   March 16, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Grace Tame’s latest remarks during an interview on the ABC expose a glaring contradiction in the activism that helped elevate her to national prominence.

Tame rose to fame as an outspoken advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, building much of her public platform around the slogan “believe all women”. Her activism was widely credited as a key reason she was awarded Australian of the Year.

But after listening to her latest interview with ABC host Hamish Macdonald, Australians really need to reconsider whether that reputation still holds up.

Even if you previously thought Tame didn’t deserve to lose her Australian of the Year honour, including after she led a ‘globalise the intifada’ chant in Sydney shortly after, and not far from, the Bondi attack, her latest comments raise serious questions.

During the interview, Tame suggested that allegations of sexual violence committed by Hamas during the October 7 attacks had been “debunked”.

Of course, those allegations have not been debunked at all. In fact, numerous witnesses have spoken publicly about what they saw during the attacks, and several victims who were later released from captivity have described repeated sexual violence during their time being held hostage.

Even the United Nations, an organisation often criticised for its hostility towards Israel, has acknowledged that rape and gang rape occurred during the October 7 atrocities.

Yet despite building her public image around “believe all women”, Tame appears unwilling to extend that same principle to Jewish women who say they were victims of those crimes.

That contradiction speaks volumes.

If advocacy for victims of sexual abuse was the justification for awarding Tame the nation’s highest civic honour, then the same standard should also apply when that advocacy appears selective.

That’s why I’m encouraging Australians who share these concerns to sign and share a petition calling for the title to be reconsidered.

SIGN THE PETITION: Strip Grace Tame's Australian of the Year honour & charge her!

36,165 signatures
Goal: 45,000 signatures
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This petition calls to strip Grace Tame of her 2021 Australian of the Year honour following her public chant to 'from Gadigal to Gaza, globalise the intifada' at a Sydney rally.

Will you sign?

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

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