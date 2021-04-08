Rebel LIVE from GraceLife Church

  • By Rebel News
  • April 08, 2021
Rebel LIVE from GraceLife Church
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE at GraceLife Church near Edmonton, Alberta.

In this livestream, Sheila will discuss the ongoing situation at the church:

  • There is an increased militarization of this church facility, including more blockades and more fencing.
  • Several people had set up campers and tents and spent last night here alongside the RCMP.
  • The police have blocked off some of the range roads.

Watch for more information.

