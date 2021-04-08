Rebel LIVE from GraceLife Church
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE at GraceLife Church near Edmonton, Alberta.
In this livestream, Sheila will discuss the ongoing situation at the church:
- There is an increased militarization of this church facility, including more blockades and more fencing.
- Several people had set up campers and tents and spent last night here alongside the RCMP.
- The police have blocked off some of the range roads.
- By Rebel News
