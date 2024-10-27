Greens leader seethes, blames Labor for poor Queensland election result

Following the Queensland election, Greens leader Adam Bandt has blamed his party’s disastrous result on Labor, accusing it of appropriating Greens policies while neglecting broader community interests.

The Greens were dealt a sharp setback in their Brisbane heartland, dropping one of their two seats and putting a damper on hopes for a stronger parliamentary presence.

In inner Brisbane, where the Greens had aspired to secure six or seven seats, the result fell well short of expectations. Greens MP Amy MacMahon, representing South Brisbane, now faces a narrow pathway to retain her seat.

For her to win, Liberal Party candidates need to leapfrog into second place, triggering a flow of preferences from Labor to bolster her standing. As it stands, Labor’s slight lead on the primary vote may prevent this outcome.

Bandt accused Labor of an excessive focus on inner-city districts that traditionally favour Greens. “These are the areas where Labor gave up on the suburbs, gave up on the regions, and instead focused their attentions in those seats,” he said.

Federal Greens housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather echoed Bandt’s complaints, claiming that Labor’s success in reclaiming votes in Brisbane stemmed from its embrace of popular Greens policies.

Congratulations to @DavidCrisafulli and his @LNPQLD Team.



Queenslanders wanted change, and they’ve voted for it.



They wanted action on crime, cost of living, health and housing, and they’ve voted for it.



I wish David and his new LNP Government all the best on delivering a… — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) October 26, 2024

“Labor can’t argue that the election shows the Greens are unpopular when they implemented so much of our platform,” Chandler-Mather said.

He claimed that the Greens’ platform is resonating with voters, urging federal Labor to move beyond a strategy he described as trying to “destroy the Greens.”

Meanwhile, Liberal leader David Crisafulli is set to become Queensland’s 41st Premier following a landmark victory, with the LNP expected to claim a majority in parliament.

A fresh day for a fresh start for Queensland.



We’re hitting the ground running. @JarrodBleijieMP pic.twitter.com/GGM0ZoQZGi — David Crisafulli (@DavidCrisafulli) October 27, 2024

Addressing supporters, Crisafulli pledged to honour his promises and deliver a "fresh start" for Queensland under an LNP government.

“They have voted for hope over fear,” he stated, underscoring his party’s commitment to change.

