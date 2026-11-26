Washington is leaving room for Canada in a sectoral trade deal, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says, even as steel and automobiles still divide negotiators.

Greer told CNBC on November 25 that North American trade in sectors like automobiles and steel must benefit the United States, but a final agreement will include "something that accommodates Canada," The Canadian Press reported.

Greer said he spoke with Canadian counterparts last week, and Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc expects negotiations to continue next week, after American Thanksgiving.

Greer added that Trump wants to be careful about any changes to those tariffs, Canada included. No agreement or tariff cut has been announced.

Greer said in a November 22 Fox News interview that talks were advancing, while objecting to the Liberal government’s concessions on Chinese vehicles and metals, as Rebel News reported.

The concessions include two more years of tariff relief on some Chinese steel and aluminum products, plus 32 more product categories. Ottawa says Canada either can’t supply enough of those goods or doesn’t make them. China, for its part, expanded tariff relief on about $400 million in Canadian pork and seafood exports.

Canada’s own negotiators have already tempered expectations of a return to tariff-free trade. As Rebel News reported November 18, chief negotiator Janice Charette told MPs that Ottawa was seeking the lowest duties on the smallest range of goods, while Washington had resisted arrangements eliminating tariffs entirely.

She made those comments at the Commons international trade committee on November 17. LeBlanc told the committee he remained in contact with Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, while withholding the details of negotiations.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Shenzhen on November 18 and agreed to keep negotiating, as Rebel News reported. The Prime Minister’s Office readout listed no tariff concessions or timetable.