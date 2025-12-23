Greta Thunberg arrested in London while protesting for terror group 'Palestine Action'

Controversial climate change activist Greta Thunberg was arrested Tuesday morning in central London while demonstrating on behalf of incarcerated pro-Palestinian activists who are staging a hunger strike.

Footage circulating on social media shows Thunberg holding a sign with a message reading “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide.”

'Palestine Action' is a British anti-Israel activist network that is known for using "direct action" tactics like vandalism and occupations to target companies and institutions it accuses of complicity in Israel's military actions against Palestinians.

It was labelled as a terrorist organization by the British government in July of this year after perpetrators from the group broke into an air force base and caused £7m in damages.

Thunberg was eventually released on bail after her arrest and will be forced to appear before authorities again in March.

Greta was just arrested in London after supporting the terrorist organization Palestine Action in public pic.twitter.com/MjlkRmurTf — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 23, 2025

The anti-Israel protesters were reportedly targeting a company called Aspen Insurance over its business ties to Elbit Systems UK, which is a subsidiary of an Israeli defence company.

'Prisoners for Palestine' — a group linked to Palestine Action that supports jailed anti-Israel protesters — said the protest was also held in solidarity with prisoners currently on hunger strike who are awaiting trial for offences involving Palestine Action.

A police spokesperson for the City of London noted that anti-Israel protesters caused damage to a building on Fenchurch Street Tuesday morning using hammers and red paint, The Guardian reported.

“A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They glued themselves nearby and specialist officers are working to release them and bring them into police custody,” the spokesperson stated.

“A little while later, a 22-year-old woman also attended the scene. She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000,” the representative continued.

The jailed anti-Israel inmates who are on a hunger strike are reportedly demanding immediate bail and that Palestine Action no longer be labelled as a terrorist group.