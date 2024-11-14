Guilbeault, delegates travel 9,000 km to attend UN summit on ‘climate change’

Trudeau’s environment czar is en-route to another UN climate summit alongside hundreds of Canadian delegates to combat ‘climate change’.

Steven Guilbeault, the federal environment minister, is travelling more than 9,000 kilometres to Baku, Azerbaijan with 72 delegates. Some 66,778 people from 3,704 states and organizations registered to attend the event through November 22.

By comparison, only 3,975 participants from 70 states and organizations chose to attend virtually.

Among those attending are Catherine Anne Stewart, Canada’s Climate Change Ambassador, and Senator Mary Coyle, who billed nearly $17,000 for flights despite advocating for the Upper House to be net-zero by 2030.

Travel expenses for Stewart include some $254,000 in business class flights to Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Bali, Beijing, Bern, Brasilia, Brussels, Cairo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Florence, Geneva, Helsinki, Istanbul, Kinshasa, Leipzig, Lisbon, London, Milan, Mumbai, Munich, New York City, Paris, Rome, Sao Paulo, Sharm El-Sheikh, Vienna, Washington and Zurich.

Other expenses for the long-time Environment and Climate Change bureaucrat include luxury hotel stays while attacking conventional oil and gas, and Canadian farmers at UN summits.

“Within Guilbeault’s delegation this year are Chief Climate Negotiator Jeanne-Marie Huddleston and 12 others with 'negotiator' in their job title,” reported the Breaker substack. “One of them, Hannah Romses, is the negotiator for gender and action for climate empowerment,” it reads.

Canada’s main list of 72 registered officials pales in comparison to the United States (247) and China (190). It excludes 298 secondary participants, including Alberta’s minister of the environment.

That represents a departure from the 742-person delegation sent to the prior summit, whose costs were upwards of $1.3 million.

The November 2023 taxpayer-funded trip was the largest such annual meeting of climate scolds to date, according to an inquiry posed by Conservative MP Dan Mazier. Some 97,000 people registered to attend in-person, including 770 Americans.

“The costs incurred [by Canadian delegates] do not reflect the final costs,” the documents read.

Guilbeault’s airfare came in at $13,240. His accommodation charges were $4,461, and meals were $2,262.

The environment czar also led a 266-member delegation to the 2022 UN Conference on Climate Change in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, federal records put expenditures at $1.8 million, including a million for hotel charges, $622,000 for airfares, and $27,000 on meals.

Finances reflect the costs incurred by different government departments as of November 21, 2023, and are expected to rise further.

The environment minister and five staffers also billed taxpayers $101,712 to attend the 2021 Glasgow conference. Expenses included $12,653 worth of meals, another $37,171 for airfare, and $49,265 for hotels.

Guilbeault personally spent $22,023 to attend the summit, including $11,246 in airfare. He also billed $8,327 for hotels and $2,034 for meals.

On his return from Glasgow, the environment minister invoked disaster imagery to illustrate the supposed destructive force of ‘climate change’.

“When the roof is leaking over our heads, we must repair it, and then we can think about what to have for dinner,” Guilbeault told the House of Commons on May 17, 2021.

“We can, and we must mitigate the impacts of climate change,” he added.