Hate crimes against Catholics up 260% from the previous year

Kamloops: The Buried Truth A new Rebel News documentary exposing the truth about the discovery of unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia in 2021. Watch Now

Newly compiled Statistics Canada data demonstrates that religiously-motivated hate crimes increased 67 per cent from 2020, but Catholics, by a large margin, bore the brunt of last year's spate of bigoted attacks. The next most targeted religious minority were Muslims at a 71 per cent increase.

Recently, Prime Minister Trudeau announced $100-million in funding over five years to combat hate against sexual minorities in Canada, which saw a 64 per cent increase in hate crimes year-over-year.

Last year, 69 churches were either burned or vandalized across Canada in the wake of an announcement of recently discovered alleged graves in a Catholic-run residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia. However, rather than denounce the horror of the hate being directed at innocent Christians who had no responsibility in the alleged crimes at Kamloops and other residential schools where similar discoveries have occurred, Trudeau called the burnings “unacceptable and wrong” but also “understandable.”

In the previous federal election campaign, the Liberals campaigned on a national strategy to combat Antisemitism and Islamophobia.

To see Drea Humphrey's new documentary about her search for answers about what actually happened in Kamloops, please visit www.KamloopsDocumentary.com for more details.