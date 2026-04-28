Have Toronto streets become a paramilitary war zone?

I was heading to work yesterday when I saw a convoy of half a dozen police vehicles — including a large van carrying SWAT-style police — drive right by my house. I followed them, and it led me to a nearby synagogue and Jewish school.

Was it a terrorist attack? Was it a drill? I turned on my cellphone camera and asked the boss cop what was going on.

I’m glad to see police in a show of force outside Jewish schools and synagogues. Hopefully it will deter some antisemitic crimes, which are now a daily occurrence in Toronto.

I doubt it — there are more than 700 members of Iran’s IRGC terrorist group walking the streets of Canada, and they’re smart enough to attack Jews when police aren’t doing a publicity tour in the neighbourhoods.

And I can’t help but notice that this new PR SWAT team never shows up on Sundays, for the weekly antisemitic hate march through residential neighbourhoods in Toronto.

Rebel News has covered the antisemitic crime wave for years — often showing you footage that the mainstream media would never do.

They’d never do it because they don’t bother to attend these hate rallies, and if they ever do, they know how bad it makes the pro-Hamas activists look, so they downplay it.

But really, all of this is for optics. Because unless and until Canada stops its mass immigration from countries that are endemically antisemitic and violent, the problem is only going to get worse.