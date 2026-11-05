Health Canada "most likely liable for criminal offences," vaccine injury inquiry counsel says

Conservative MP Dean Allison went to Parliament Hill today with a straight forward question for Ottawa.

At a news conference giving an update on the inquiry into injuries attributed to COVID-19 vaccines, Allison contrasted the nearly $2 billion provided to victims of Canada’s tainted blood scandal with what is being given to vaccine injury victims: “Compare that to the miniscule amount of $20 million that our vaccine injured have received so far, which raises an important question today. Have we learned anything from our past mistakes?”

MP Dean Allison: "Compare that to the miniscule amount of $20 million that our vaccine injured have received so far, which raises an important question today. Have we learned anything from our past mistakes?" pic.twitter.com/NaKRlMRRHD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 5, 2026

He also took aim at the institutional secrecy surrounding access to information documentation that has kept Canadians in the dark, and he didn't spare his own party. "Previous governments, including Conservative governments, have also a responsibility to ensure that Canada's access to information system works," Allison said. "Transparency should never depend on which political party is in power."

MP Dean Allison: "Previous governments, including Conservative governments, have also a responsibility to ensure that Canada's access to information system works. Transparency should never depend on which political party is in power." pic.twitter.com/TCGRqMOop9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 5, 2026

Inquiry counsel Shawn Buckley went further. He said that Health Canada is most likely liable for criminal offences. He also called on the department to explain why COVID-19 vaccines are the only drugs on the market exempted from having to prove safety and efficacy.

At the @AllisonInquiry presser today, Counsel @Shawnbuckleylaw says Health Canada is most likely liable for criminal offences



He calls on @GovCanHealth to explain why the COVID vaccines are the only drugs on the market exempted from having to prove safety & efficacy pic.twitter.com/yZ1NFYoVX3 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) November 5, 2026

The timing is important, given that just yesterday, I reported how much work it took to pry one record out of Health Canada.

In August 2023, Health Canada asked Pfizer to remove the undisclosed SV40 promoter-enhancer sequence from its COVID-19 shot. An internal note recorded the result: "as expected, Pfizer didn't commit." Weeks later, the regulator approved Pfizer's XBB booster anyway.

🇨🇦 Health Canada called Pfizer's SV40 sequence unnecessary — then kept its own review secret for three years



A former government advisor calls Canada's COVID rollout a historic failure, potentially a crime against humanity, as Health Canada buried findings on Pfizer's… pic.twitter.com/gALLHYG6p5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 4, 2026

Health Canada's own review confirmed the sequence was undisclosed, unexpected and unnecessary. Getting that record took three years, two Information Commissioner files and a Federal Court application by independent researcher Scoops McGoo. Even then, the court noted on October 6 that Health Canada's release was incomplete, yet the department faced no penalty for its failure to comply.

"Most of you listening, most of you who watched Dr. Davidson actually had no idea that a provincial government had put together a high-caliber team to prepare an official report and recommendations for the government and why didn't they know that? The media buried it." pic.twitter.com/qAEmnO4uYG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 5, 2026

The section on residual DNA size distribution, the one number that could settle the safety argument, is still blacked out as confidential business information.

When Rebel News put questions to Health Canada, the Health Minister's office, NACI, Pfizer Canada, the Privy Council Office and Justice Canada, all that was received were deflections, two automatic acknowledgements and silence.

That is exactly the system Allison and Buckley describe: a regulator that answers to no one, and access to information that only works when the government feels like it.

More than eight in ten Canadians took at least one shot, many under federal mandates and threats to their livelihoods. Those who were harmed have received a total of $20 million, and the regulator still won't release its own data.

Canadians were promised "safe and effective,” but what they got instead was redactions, red tape and a pittance.