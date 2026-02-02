Health Canada withholds COVID vaccine injury files for 15 years

Health Canada is following in the FDA’s footsteps, sealing COVID-19 vaccine and drug injury records for 15 years, mirroring the US regulator’s attempt to seal Pfizer’s clinical trial data for 75 years.

Unsafe and defective: This is what Pfizer wanted kept under wraps for 75 years: the 'safe and effective vaccine' with 9 pages of side effects.



— Dr Dave Cartland BMedSc MBChB Ex-MRCGP (@CartlandDavid) December 16, 2024

According to an Order Paper response on access-to-information delays, Health Canada confirmed its longest active extension spans a decade and a half for a request seeking “several million pages” of vaccine and adverse drug reaction reports dating back to 1998. Although the department claims the request has been “successfully rescoped and is actively being processed,” it admits the delay remains in place because “the Act does not provide an opportunity to amend [an extension] after the first 30 days.”

This pattern extends beyond Health Canada, as first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency acknowledged an extension of 3,105 days — totalling more than eight years — for a file containing 67,825 pages, citing the need for “proper consultations” before release.

Pandemic-era secrecy remains entrenched at the Public Health Agency of Canada, where the longest extension for an active request is 5.3 years. The agency blamed “the volume of records going through the President’s office,” parliamentary motions, and “extensive consultations,” while faulting the requester’s “refusal… to discuss the scope of the request.”

March '21: Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam confirmed that side effects of the novel COVID-19 mRNA shots would not be picked up until the experiment was unleashed onto millions of people



— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 28, 2024

Other agencies reported shorter delays, including 240 days at the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, while the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board claimed none.

Despite repeated assurances that information should be “open by default,” Canada’s access to information regime increasingly resembles a pharmaceutical confidentiality agreement where the public is told to wait (indefinitely) for answers about products injected into their bodies.

Health Canada colluded with other regulators to develop cohesive messaging as independent investigations revealed Canadians were injected with materials not initially disclosed by Pfizer during authorization of their novel modRNA COVID vaccine



— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 2, 2024

Transparency delayed, once again, is transparency denied.