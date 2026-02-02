Health Canada withholds COVID vaccine injury files for 15 years

An Order Paper response confirms millions of pages on vaccine and adverse drug reactions are sealed until the 2040s, echoing the U.S. FDA’s attempt to hide Pfizer’s trial data for 75 years.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   February 02, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Health Canada is following in the FDA’s footsteps, sealing COVID-19 vaccine and drug injury records for 15 years, mirroring the US regulator’s attempt to seal Pfizer’s clinical trial data for 75 years.

According to an Order Paper response on access-to-information delays, Health Canada confirmed its longest active extension spans a decade and a half for a request seeking “several million pages” of vaccine and adverse drug reaction reports dating back to 1998. Although the department claims the request has been “successfully rescoped and is actively being processed,” it admits the delay remains in place because “the Act does not provide an opportunity to amend [an extension] after the first 30 days.”

This pattern extends beyond Health Canada, as first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency acknowledged an extension of 3,105 days — totalling more than eight years — for a file containing 67,825 pages, citing the need for “proper consultations” before release.

Pandemic-era secrecy remains entrenched at the Public Health Agency of Canada, where the longest extension for an active request is 5.3 years. The agency blamed “the volume of records going through the President’s office,” parliamentary motions, and “extensive consultations,” while faulting the requester’s “refusal… to discuss the scope of the request.”

Other agencies reported shorter delays, including 240 days at the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, while the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board claimed none.

Despite repeated assurances that information should be “open by default,” Canada’s access to information regime increasingly resembles a pharmaceutical confidentiality agreement where the public is told to wait (indefinitely) for answers about products injected into their bodies.

Transparency delayed, once again, is transparency denied.

Please sign our petition to stop the shots!

60,187 signatures
Goal: 75,000 signatures
meta-img

I demand Canada’s Minister of Health, Marjorie Michel, remove the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from the market. Health Canada has confirmed the presence of an undisclosed plasmid, raising serious safety concerns and invalidating informed consent. I also support the Government of Alberta’s call to halt the vaccines, especially for healthy populations, including young adults and children.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.