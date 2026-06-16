Help us pick a lawn sign slogan for Alberta independence!
Signs will be available soon, but we need your help to pick which slogan best represents the Alberta independence movement.
Our third-party advertiser in the Alberta referendum campaign is coming out with lawn signs, and we want you to help us choose a design.
There are three choices: the first says "Alberta makes, Ottawa takes." The second says, "Quebec got to vote, why can't we?" and the third just simply says "Let us vote."
My favourite, and I'm a bit biased here, is design #2, "Quebec got to vote, why can't we?" I think a source of so much power from Quebec is they have an "or else" to the demands they make — so they're listened to a lot more than Albertans and Western Canadians are.
We'll have those signs created soon, but first, let your voice be heard! Go to the website Albertas-Choice.com and register your vote.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.