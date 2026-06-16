Help us pick a lawn sign slogan for Alberta independence!

Signs will be available soon, but we need your help to pick which slogan best represents the Alberta independence movement.

Ezra Levant
  |   June 16, 2026   |   Activism   |   Be the first to comment

Our third-party advertiser in the Alberta referendum campaign is coming out with lawn signs, and we want you to help us choose a design. 

There are three choices: the first says "Alberta makes, Ottawa takes." The second says, "Quebec got to vote, why can't we?" and the third just simply says "Let us vote."

My favourite, and I'm a bit biased here, is design #2, "Quebec got to vote, why can't we?" I think a source of so much power from Quebec is they have an "or else" to the demands they make — so they're listened to a lot more than Albertans and Western Canadians are.

We'll have those signs created soon, but first, let your voice be heard! Go to the website Albertas-Choice.com and register your vote.

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Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

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Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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