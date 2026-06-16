Help us pick a lawn sign slogan for Alberta independence!

Our third-party advertiser in the Alberta referendum campaign is coming out with lawn signs, and we want you to help us choose a design.

There are three choices: the first says "Alberta makes, Ottawa takes." The second says, "Quebec got to vote, why can't we?" and the third just simply says "Let us vote."

My favourite, and I'm a bit biased here, is design #2, "Quebec got to vote, why can't we?" I think a source of so much power from Quebec is they have an "or else" to the demands they make — so they're listened to a lot more than Albertans and Western Canadians are.

We'll have those signs created soon, but first, let your voice be heard! Go to the website Albertas-Choice.com and register your vote.