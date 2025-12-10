Here are the facts behind Guadeloupe’s Christmas event tragedy

On Friday evening, a 45-year-old man drove into a crowd during the Christmas illumination event at Place Schoelcher.

About 400 people, including many families, were gathered when the driver, reportedly under the influence of alcohol and cannabis, drove into attendees waiting in line at a food truck.

Thankfully, no one was killed.

But according to local authorities, 19 people were injured, including several children. I was told that one child had to be pulled out from underneath the vehicle and was transported to the hospital along with other victims.

When the news first broke, there were rumours of a terrorist attack. After speaking with locals, however, it's clear that wasn't the case. While some residents have left Guadeloupe in the past to join jihadist groups, those I spoke with insist this incident was not politically or ideologically motivated.

Authorities are still investigating, looking into the driver's background and the circumstances that led to this tragedy. Residents say the event will leave a lasting mark on the community, and concerns about alcohol and drug use on the island are very real.

I came here to verify the facts and cut through the misinformation spreading online.

If you want to help support our reporting and offset travel expenses, you can do so below or at TheTruthAboutGuadeloupe.com.

We're working on a tight budget, and every contribution helps us bring you more reports like this. To support our journalistic mission, chip in below or visit TheTruthAboutGuadeloupe.com.