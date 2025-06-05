Here’s what happened at Tommy Robinson’s trial today

Tommy Robinson says the media already have their headline written about him.

“You’ll think I’ve terrorized these two men... Threatened them. Scared them. Scared their families — No. I’ve done the total opposite — made it very clear to them that I'm not going to do the things that they've done.”

So, what really happened?

Last year, paparazzi discovered where Tommy and his children were vacationing in Cyprus.

They flew out, snapped photos, and plastered them on the front page of a UK tabloid. The stunt put his whole family in danger — doxxing them and exposing his family to the same harassment Tommy frequently faces himself.

In response, Tommy gave them a taste of their own medicine.

He took photos of the paparazzi — in public, in their everyday lives. He didn’t involve their kids, didn’t share addresses, and didn’t put anyone in harm’s way. It was a bit of poetic justice.

But that led to new charges: “harassment causing fear of violence.” The charges came just days after Tommy was released from prison for publishing a documentary exposing the UK’s two-tier policing.

That’s why I flew to London all the way from Canada to cover his court hearing and catch up with Tommy, including before today's hearing.

Listen to his pre-court comments here:

Prosecutors wanted Tommy Robinson banned from speaking not just about his case, but about anything others might post online about it, too.

Thankfully, sanity prevailed today, as the judge called it “a step too far,” saying the proposal was a serious curtailment of free speech.

Tommy was released. Barely. Under extremely harsh conditions: he can’t speak about the charges, the witnesses, the judge, the lawyers — not even the next court date.

But we can. Rebel News will continue to cover Tommy’s fight for justice.

More people now see the UK’s two-tier justice system for what it is.

Outside court, Tommy gave a powerful statement, warning that this case isn’t just about him — it’s about the war on citizen journalism.

The establishment wants to crush independent reporters and silence dissenting voices, and Tommy’s case makes that crystal clear.

That’s why I flew across the Atlantic to cover this story — because the mainstream media won’t. They want Tommy locked up and forgotten.

Thanks to your support, we’re here to tell the other side of the story.