High school student arrested after protesting males in female bathrooms speaks out

Josh Alexander is a 16-year-old high school student who simply won’t bow down to the gender ideology his school is pushing on him. This stance has now ultimately led to his arrest.

Josh originally organized a student walkout in November to raise concern over males being permitted to use the female washroom at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario.

Because of this, Josh was ended up being suspended indefinitely. He retained a lawyer through Liberty Coalition Canada, and is now funding his lawsuit against the school.

Once he returned to school, he was “excluded” from the school and trespassed. Once again, Josh returned to school, and was ultimately arrested by police on February 6.

I have just been arrested and charged at my Catholic highschool for attending class after being excluded for indicating my intent to adhere to my religious beliefs. pic.twitter.com/vTkaSoTnFp — Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) February 6, 2023

We reached out to the school via email in hopes of receiving a comment on the situation. We have yet to hear back. If we do hear anything, we'll be sure to bring an update to the story. In the meantime, we were able to meet up with Josh and get his side of the story.

