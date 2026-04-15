Historic church engulfed in flames in Quebec as attack on Christianity continues

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was on the ground in Saint-Romain, Quebec, at the site of a historic church that was burned to the ground in a mysterious blaze on Monday evening.

The fire comes amid a wave of church burnings and desecrations in recent years following the false claim that the remains of over 200 children had been discovered in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the blaze, but the church burning adds to the list of the over 100 churches vandalized, set ablaze, or desecrated since 2021.

"The police, as of last night, and I just checked this morning, say they do not know the cause of [the fire]. They have not ruled out arson," said Ezra. "There's something odd about church fires, authorities race to say it's not vandalism, it's not arson," he continued.

Ezra also noted the lack of media presence at the scene of the blaze and discussed how politicians appear to not care when churches are under attack.

"This is a major attack, if it is an attack. But we don't know yet, and there's so little curiosity. If this were a mosque, would the prime minister be on the ground here? Would he be making a statement? Would there be a task force to find out who did it?" he said.

"I don't know if a synagogue was burned to the ground if the prime minister would give a damn, he doesn't seem to care when they're shot up by guns, but Christians seem to be one of the last groups that you can burn the churches down and people just shrug," Ezra continued.

The fire, which reportedly began in the attic and spread rapidly through the former sacristy library, caused the bell tower to collapse within an hour, resulting in the total loss of the church whose construction began in 1893 and served as the heart of the village of roughly 700 residents in Saint-Romain.