How the Carney government quietly expanded state power in 2025

As the year winds down, Canadians are supposed to feel relieved.

Another twelve months in the books. Another year where we’re told the system held, the institutions worked, and the adults were in charge — not like those awful Trudeau years.

But when you look back honestly at what the Carney government did this year, that reassurance doesn’t hold.

This was the year the Carney government showed how comfortable it has become with power it doesn’t have to explain.

Start with Bill C-2, a bill sold as routine financial housekeeping and a strong border law.

Inside it were provisions allowing the government access to personal records when you crossed the border, all without a warrant — medical records, therapeutic records, postal information. Material that used to be protected by the basic assumption that the state has to justify itself before intruding into someone’s private life.

That assumption is eroding. Quietly. Procedurally.

The way these things usually happen.

Later in the year came Bill C-9.

This one went straight at religious expression. Under the banner of combating “hate speech,” the Carney government opened the door to regulating what can be taught, preached, or expressed inside faith communities. That used to be a red line in Canada. The state did not insert itself into doctrine. It did not supervise sermons. It did not decide which beliefs were acceptable.

That line moved this year.

And none of this exists in a vacuum, because Canadians already know what the Carney government is willing to do when it decides someone is a problem.

We watched it during the Freedom Convoy. Bank accounts frozen. Credit cards shut off. People locked out of their own money without charges or trials. The justification was urgency. The precedent was permanent.

So when the Carney government now pushes limits on cash transactions — again through Bill C-2 — Canadians don’t need a white paper to understand what that means. Cash is harder to track. Harder to freeze. Harder to control. Digital money isn’t.

Governments that trust citizens don’t restrict cash. Governments that plan to manage behaviour do. Thankfully, the conservatives staved off the snooping, for now.

Taken together, this year wasn’t about any single bill. It was about direction.

Less privacy. Less financial autonomy. Less space for beliefs that fall outside official ideology.

That’s the record. That’s what happened.

And as the year ends, the danger isn’t that Canadians disagree about things. The danger is that they get used to knowing they aren't allowed to disagree at all.