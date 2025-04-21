I just sued Mark Carney and his Dirty Tricksters!

Do you remember the recent “Buttongate” scandal?

Mark Carney’s dirty tricks team planted a bunch of Donald Trump-style campaign buttons at a Conservative conference. The idea was to trick the media into believing that Pierre Poilievre was just a lackey for Trump, who even copied Trump’s campaign slogans. That was Carney’s message all week: Poilievre couldn’t be trusted to defend against Trump’s trade war.

Some of the fake buttons said “Lock Justin Up”, some said “Stop the Steal”. And one said “Make Canada Great Again.” Personally, I find those sentiments fairly reasonable. But the problem is, the Liberals were trying to commit a kind of fraud, to make it seem like their fake buttons were actually Poilievre’s buttons. And to get journalists to report that.

Trouble is, the dirty tricksters couldn’t keep their mouths shut. They bragged about it at a bar, and a reporter overheard it, and she wrote the story. It was the biggest scandal of the campaign so far.

Mark Carney was asked about it at a press conference last week. He claimed he was unaware of it, apologized and called it “totally unacceptable”. But he didn’t fire the staff — he said he just “reassigned” them to other projects. And that was the last the media cared.

Except: I happen to own one of those slogans. In 2016, when Trump was popularizing his slogan Make America Great Again, I thought we needed to make Canada great again, too. So I filed for the trademark for the slogan “Make Canada Great Again”.

And I got it. It’s mine.

Just as much as Nike owns “Just Do It” or KFC owns “Finger Lickin’ Good”. I own “Make Canada Great Again”.

And Mark Carney stole it, and admitted it on TV.

Well, I don’t take kindly to people stealing my stuff — especially slippery politicians. Carney’s dirty tricksters deliberately tried to confuse people. The whole thing was based on deception.

So last week I filed a simple, 10-page lawsuit against the Liberal Party and two of its dirty tricksters, John Doe 1 and John Doe 2.

And that’s part of the process, isn’t it? The Liberal Party will have to answer questions under oath, including: Who did it? Who knew about it? Who approved it?

Who are John Doe 1 and 2?

Aren’t you curious? I sure am.

Part of this is about protecting my property rights. Part of it is making sure that the man who wants to be Canada’s top law-maker isn’t a sneaky law-breaker.

And part of it is learning more about what happened in the Liberal “war room” — did they steal anything else? Did they even care that they were breaking not just trademark law, but the Elections Act, too? (As you may know, every campaign expenditure has to have the name of the political party that authorized that expenditure, right on it. Carney broke that law too, and we’ve included that in the lawsuit.)

How ironic: Carney was accusing Poilievre of U.S.-style politics, but he was the one with the dirty tricks campaign! What other campaign stunts were actually set up by the Liberals? I hope to find out.

Mark Carney keeps getting away with things. Because really, who’s going to hold him to account — the mainstream media? Elections Canada? Hardly. So it falls to me — and because he stole the phrase “Make Canada Great Again” from me, I’m actually the only person who can take him to court, and I have a duty to do so. (Help me out if you can.)

Go ahead and read the lawsuit — it’s very interesting:

I’m curious to find out who exactly the dirty tricksters are, aren’t you? Remember, Carney didn’t fire them. He just “reassigned them”. That’s odd. Unless they were literally his top staff.

That’s one of many things we expect to learn in this lawsuit.

If you think it’s important to stand up for intellectual property rights against dirty tricksters, please take a moment and help chip in to cover this lawsuit. Obviously the Liberals will spend any amount of money to keep their law-breaking a secret. But I think it’s in the public interest to air all the facts out, don’t you?

Read the lawsuit for yourself, and if you’re moved to help, you can do that right here.

Thanks for your support!

