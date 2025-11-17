Carney Liberals set for crucial budget vote Monday evening

Members of Parliament will determine whether Canadians can expect another snap election, just months removed from the April 2025 election that saw Mark Carney become prime minister.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tabled the long-awaited budget earlier this month, calling for billions in new spending and featuring a $78 billion deficit, blowing far past the previous deficit that led to the resignation of former finance minister Chrystia Freeland and the eventual stepping down of Justin Trudeau.

Though the Liberals picked up another seat in the House of Commons after MP Chris d'Entremont crossed the floor, they're still two seats shy of a majority, meaning they will have to rely on other parties to support the budget.

“This is not a time for political games. This is not a time for posturing. This is a time to fight for Canada," Champagne said during a Friday news conference, as reported by CBC, suggesting opposition MPs needed to do some “soul searching” before casting their votes.

Monday's vote marks the third and most crucial vote on the budget, with opposition amendments being blocked in the first two rounds.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has vowed the Conservatives will unanimously oppose the motion.

“No one thought anyone could spend more money than Justin Trudeau, but Mark Carney said, ‘hold my beer’ and he came along with a deficit that is twice the size of the one that Justin Trudeau left behind,” Poilievre said in Calgary last week.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet was quick to suggest his separatist party would not support the Liberals after Champagne first presented the budget Parliament.

Elizabeth May, leader and lone MP for the Green Party, has suggested she will not back the Liberals without significant changes to climate policies.

This means the Liberals could once again look to support from the New Democrats, though interim leader Don Davies has raised “serious concerns” over Carney's proposed spending plan.

As it stands, the NDP has not made a definitive statement on which way its seven MPs might vote. It's possible some or all of the NDP MPs may abstain from voting, which would allow the budget to pass by a simple majority.

MPs will cast their votes on Monday evening.