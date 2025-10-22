Government House leader warns of potential election if budget voted down

The Carney government's House leader expressed concern Tuesday that its first budget may not pass, citing opposition demands as "political games." He warned Canadians could return to polls in six months, as reported by the Toronto Star.

Steven MacKinnon conveyed his displeasure over Parliament's handling of the upcoming budget, accusing the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois of not taking it "seriously" while Canadians seek "certainty."

Two weeks before his first budget, Prime Minister Mark Carney's minority Liberal government faces a critical confidence test. With another election possible without support from an opposition party, MacKinnon stated, "We have a minority government, but we believe we have a mandate."

MacKinnon urged opposition leaders to reconsider their "unreasonable" demands and prevent an election by committing to the November 4 budget. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre stated he would meet Carney to discuss.

Poilievre urged Carney to deliver an "affordable budget" with broad tax cuts and a deficit below $42 billion. He also called for the elimination of "hidden taxes on food," including the industrial carbon tax on fertilizer and farm equipment, which are driving up grocery prices.

MacKinnon called the target “unattainable” and nearly $30 billion below the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s estimate.

Meanwhile, the Bloc Québécois demands billions in new spending for health, seniors' benefits, and nearly $1 billion in carbon tax rebates for Quebecers. These 18 demands, six "non-negotiable" yet "difficult to obtain," are "far removed" from daily life and "hard to follow," according to MacKinnon, making their support for Carney's fiscal restraint unlikely.

Interim NDP leader Don Davies has not made specific demands for Carney but called for “substantial investment” in jobs, health care, and housing, stating his party wouldn't back an "austerity" budget. He confirmed Tuesday that his caucus would analyze the budget before deciding, but clarified the NDP is not afraid of an election.

After releasing the Liberal budget that pledges massive deficit spending, Mark Carney accuses the Conservative budget proposal as being "written on a napkin."



"On top of that, they divide Canadians in two," claims Carney. pic.twitter.com/r0hyW1kBST — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2025

Amidst partisan chaos and U.S. tariff uncertainty, Prime Minister Carney will deliver a speech today on his Liberal government's first budget, expected to include spending cuts, new initiatives, and an expanded federal deficit.

The Liberal platform projected a $62.3 billion deficit this fiscal year, surpassing last year's $61.9 billion and the 2008 financial crisis ($55.6 billion). Carney criticized his predecessor for deficit spending before dropping the writ, then announced $129 billion in new deficit-increasing measures, including an income tax cut.

The former central banker delayed the spring budget, stating on May 18 that a "comprehensive, effective, ambitious, prudent budget" would be delivered in the fall.

Opposition parties and taxpayer advocates criticized the Prime Minister for lacking specific plans after the government announced no budget before the summer recess.

Poilievre calls out the Liberals for failing to deliver a budget in 2025, saying it's "extremely unusual" as he encourages PM Carney to continue stealing Conservative ideas to help Canadians. pic.twitter.com/098jAAG3Yy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 15, 2025

"Failing to even present a budget is a huge crack in Prime Minister Mark Carney's credibility," said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director. "You can't be credible with the finances if you can’t even bother to put together a budget.”

Poilievre agreed with the advocate, stating, "a budget is a plan," and if Carney "does indeed have a plan, … then he would introduce a budget so that Canadians know exactly what the finances are."

The government last failed to present a budget in the pandemic year of 2020. Parliament has not passed a Budget Implementation Act since June 19, 2024, stalled by Conservative filibusters over document disclosure related to a green technology fund.

This marks the longest stretch without a budget since the 1960s and the first non-COVID-related instance in over two decades, which has been called "extremely unusual."