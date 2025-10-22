Prime Minister Carney to soft-launch Canada’s federal budget tonight

Will this evening’s address be a desperate bid to salvage a sinking fiscal ship?

Tamara Ugolini
  |   October 22, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to address Canadians tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, framing it as a blueprint for "Canada’s plan to build a stronger economy" amid mounting economic woes.

With the 2025 federal budget over three months overdue, this prime-time speech seems more like a frantic attempt to pre-empt backlash over what could be one of the most deficit-riddled fiscal plans in modern Canada.

The announcement follows a scathing letter from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who accused Carney's Liberal government of fiscal recklessness after 10 years of "empty bank accounts, empty fridges, and empty stomachs" for everyday Canadians. Poilievre demanded a budget that rewards hard work with affordable food and homes, while slashing inflationary taxes and spending.

"The cost of government is driving up the cost of living," he wrote, highlighting doubled debt, housing costs, and food bank usage under Liberal rule.

A Desjardins report warns the deficit could hit a 30-year high, while the Parliamentary Budget Officer pegged it at $68.5 billion by year’s end, calling into question the “long-term sustainability of current fiscal policy.”

Poilievre and Carney are expected to meet ahead of this evening's address, though it's absent from the PM's public itinerary. With Carney's minority government teetering, rumours are swirling of a non-confidence vote if opposition parties unite against a budget that extends the Liberals’ pattern of unchecked deficits.

Poilievre has repeatedly warned about reckless Liberal spending, echoing concerns from interim Parliamentary Budget Officer Jason Jacques, who described the current fiscal outlook as “stupefying” and “shocking.”

Carney, a former central banker who campaigned on fiscal prudence, now faces backlash over unmet promises such as taking an “Elbow’s Up” hard line against Trump’s tariffs to curbing runaway spending.

With inflation high and the cost-of-living crisis deepening, the timing of his national address begs the question: why circumvent Parliament just two weeks before such a crucial budget delivery? Is this a bold move, or a last-ditch attempt to mask growing panic inside a government bracing for failure?

Please help Rebel News expose the truth about Mark Carney!

Latest News

Mark Carney has spent years quietly shaping Canada’s most damaging policies from behind the scenes, all while profiting from offshore tax schemes, cozy financial ties with China, and connections to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Canadians deserve to know the full truth about his record of hypocrisy and elitist control. Only Rebel News has the guts to stand up to and confront the most powerful man in Canada. Please donate here to help us expose Mark Carney’s globalist agenda and defend the future of our country!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.