Conservative MP Fired After Flirting With Liberal Floor-Crossing on Budget Day

In a political self-own, Nova Scotia MP Chris D’Entremont has been ousted from the Conservative caucus after publicly musing to Politico that he was “considering” crossing the floor to join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government—on the very same day the Liberals dropped a $78-billion deficit budget.



According to journalist Kate McKenna, the Conservative spokesperson first confirmed D’Entremont had been removed from caucus, before clarifying he had technically resigned following the remarks. Either way, his brief moment of political indecision ended with the door hitting him on the way out.

A Conservative spokesperson confirms NS MP Chris D'Entremont has been removed from caucus following remarks to Politico saying he is thinking about crossing the floor.

D’Entremont’s comments landed just hours after Politico published its bombshell story about his alleged flirtation with the Liberals, a move that would hand Carney’s government an even tighter grip on power until 2029. “What a day,” remarked journalist Jasmin Laine, capturing the mood of a Conservative base already furious over the idea of defection which would put the Liberals within two seats of majority.

What a day.

Counter Signal publisher Keean Bexte added more intrigue, claiming D’Entremont had been “looking for a way to stab Conservatives in the back” ever since losing an internal vote for Deputy Speaker to Alberta MP Tom Kmiec. “He believes he had a right to that job,” Bexte wrote. “If he was Deputy Speaker, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Here is some insider info: Chris D'Entremont ran to be Deputy Speaker. He was beaten by @tomkmiec. Since his loss, he has been looking for a way to stab Conservatives in the back. He believes he had a right to that job. If he was Deputy Speaker, this wouldn't have happened.

Online reaction from Conservative supporters was swift and brutal. One user called him a “traitor,” while another wrote, “Let him become the Liberals’ problem.”

As the Carney Liberals tried to sell Canadians on what they called “generational investment,” critics like Todd Doherty called it what it is: “generational debt.”

The Liberal deficit is a JAW DROPPING $78.3 BILLION.

Generational investment? More like generational DEBT.

Crossing the floor on budget day is one thing. Crossing it into a burning building is another.