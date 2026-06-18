I'm officially joining The News Cruise — and I blame Ezra!

Yes, you read that correctly. David Menzies — the man who once described a press conference parking lot as "the most hostile environment I have ever reported from" — is trading the grey Toronto skyline for seven nights in the Eastern Caribbean. And I have Ezra Levant to blame.

Here's the big news: this November, Rebel News is teaming up with our friends at Juno News for the very first time. That makes The News Cruise a genuine joint venture between two of Canada's most-watched independent newsrooms — and I am officially on the manifest.

We board Holland America Line's gorgeous MS Eurodam in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, November 28, and we don't come back until Saturday, December 5 — seven full nights visiting Grand Turk, San Juan, St. Thomas, and Half Moon Cay. Sun, sea, and the kind of conversation you simply will not find anywhere on television.

The line-up sailing alongside me? Well, the big boss man Ezra Levant will be there — a man who has never once in his life been at a loss for words, which should make for excellent dinner conversation, or at least a very long one. Keean Bexte will be joining us too: younger than me, better hair than me, and annoyingly good at his job. You'll want to sit across from Keean at dinner. And John Carpay — the brilliant constitutional lawyer from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms — will also be on board. Which means if the captain tries to infringe on anyone's rights, we have legal counsel on the Lido deck. Good grief, we've thought of everything.

Each evening at dinner, we rotate seats. So over the course of the week, you'll sit across the table from all of us. Not watching from a distance. Not through a screen. Across the table. Having the kind of candid, off-the-record conversations you will never see on any broadcast.

Click here to explore cabins and reserve your spot at TheNewsCruise.com.

Now, I cannot stress this enough: every single cruise Rebel News has ever run has sold out. Every one. And this year, with Juno News joining forces, demand is going to be even higher. The best cabins — especially balconies — go first. If you're on the fence, Alex, get off that fence and get on the boat.

This is not a passive vacation where you sit in a deck chair watching the waves. This is a week of exclusive panels, lively roundtables, private receptions, and the kind of honest back-and-forth that the trained seals in the MSM wouldn't dare broadcast. Rebel News and Juno News, together, under one very elegant roof — or rather, one very elegant hull.

You can also call us directly at 1-800-707-1634 if you'd like to speak to someone before booking. We're happy to help.

Reserve your cabin now at TheNewsCruise.com — before it's sold out.