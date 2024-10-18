Immigration backlash: Over half of Canadians think immigration is harming Canada

A new survey from Abacus Data reveals that more than half of Canadians are fed up with the federal government’s immigration policies, with 53% now believing immigration is making the country worse off.

Justin Trudeau’s leadership is under fire, with only 16% of Canadians believing he is equipped to handle the immigration crisis. By contrast, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is seen as the clear choice, with 34% of Canadians backing him as the most capable leader to manage immigration. Among those with negative views on immigration, this figure skyrockets to 50%, compared to a paltry 5% for Trudeau and 11% for NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

The trend in public sentiment toward lower immigration targets marks a dramatic 17-point spike since July 2023 and a 10-point increase since November 2023, signalling a significant shift in public opinion as the country faces rising concerns about housing, healthcare, and strained public resources.

The concerns aren’t limited to foreign newcomers. A whopping 58% of Canadians are now worried that domestic migration is worsening housing shortages and straining already overburdened public services like healthcare. Notably, 69% of Conservative voters and 70% of Bloc Québécois voters are particularly concerned about this issue.

An overwhelming 70% of Conservative Party supporters now view immigration negatively, in stark contrast to just 27% of Liberal supporters and 37% of NDP backers. Bloc Québécois supporters are also highly critical, with 60% expressing concerns. Age plays a crucial role too, with Canadians aged 45-59 leading the charge—57% holding negative views—while 47% of younger Canadians aged 18-39 remain more supportive.



Canada’s target of welcoming nearly 500,000 new permanent residents in 2024 is seen as out of control by many Canadians. In fact, 72% believe this figure is too high, up from 67% in November 2023 and 61% in July 2023. Even more striking, nearly half—49%—consider the immigration targets “way too high.” This sentiment is particularly strong among 87% of Conservative supporters, with 75% of those aged 45-59 and 76% of those over 60 echoing the same concerns.

The survey shows a clear picture of how Canadians view the consequences of mass immigration on essential services.

A staggering 73% say immigration is worsening housing availability and affordability (up from 69% in November), while 62% say healthcare access is deteriorating due to the influx of newcomers, compared to 53% last year. Social services are also under fire, with 59% of Canadians believing these critical resources are being stretched too thin.

Traffic congestion, public safety, and community cohesion are all areas where Canadians are feeling the strain. Sixty percent now believe immigration is making traffic worse (up from 51% in November), while 53% fear rising crime rates are linked to immigration (up from 39%). Concerns over immigration’s impact on community cohesion have surged to 42%, up from 34%.

Canadians are losing patience with Trudeau’s immigration policies.