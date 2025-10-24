Immigration department can't confirm how many illegal foreigners in Canada

In a stunning admission, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada admitted it was not able to say how many illegal foreigners are currently in Canada.

Deputy minister Harpreet Kochhar admitted during a Commons immigration committee hearing that the number could be as high as 500,000 — while the Canada Border Services Agency said it had a backlog of 30,000 foreigners awaiting deportation.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini slammed the Liberals for their mishandling of Canada's immigration system.

“There's just no concrete data, no real numbers, to solidify how many people are living in Canada illegally,” stated Tamara. “And what are they doing here? How do we find them once they're here? Canada is a vast land.”

Sheila took aim at “diploma mills” that are “courting people in other countries,” who then declare they're a refugee upon arriving, calling on the government to crackdown on the process.

“Why are these places still certified learning places in this country if they are using fraudulent practices overseas,” she wondered. “It seems to me like that's an easy fix. You utilize these fraudulent overseas immigration consultants to coach people to break our rules? You're not a licenced facility anymore; that's it.”

New Rebel Roundup livestreams air every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT right here on RebelNews.com.