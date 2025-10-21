Independent journalist provides update on potential looming cull at Universal Ostrich Farms

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Chris Dacey provided an update from on the ground near Universal Ostrich Farms as hundreds of exotic birds face a looming cull order.

Chris explained that while the number of demonstrators protesting in support of the farm and its ostriches has declined slightly in recent days, there is still a large presence of supporters.

"Definitely there's still a large number, I would say the number has slightly dwindled, but people are still coming and going continuously," he said.

Chris also discussed how it appears that RCMP officers may be becoming irritated at being involved in the drawn-out situation. An RCMP chaplain was also recently seen on the premises of the farm, who are typically used to help boost the morale of officers.

"Their people must be having a hard time, if there's a chaplain, generally it's because people are in need, of like you say moral support," he said.

"I have posted in the last few days a little bit about the behaviour, or kind of stress of the RCMP. There's been a number of incidents, even with RCMP leadership yelling at supporters here, yelling at each other, and even an incident where an RCMP officer was yelling back and forth with a PLT (police liaison team)," Chris added.

Ezra also commented on the current situation for the RCMP officers, who are essentially acting as escorts for agents from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

"My guess Chris, is it's the largest police operation in British Columbia, it's been going on for more than a month, [and] people have been coming in from quite far away to get 50 RCMP," he said.

"They are getting paid a premium, overtime, travel pay, like they're making money, but it wouldn't surprise me if they're lonely, if they're a little irritated," Ezra continued.

"Police are curious people, they go online, they would check social media. They're probably getting an earful, and some might be numb to it, but I think police want to think of themselves as the good guys. Maybe it's all adding up, being away from home, a purposeless mission, being criticized by the public," he added.

There is currently a stalemate at the farm as the Supreme Court of Canada remains in deliberation on whether to grant leave to appeal Universal Ostrich Farms Inc. v. Canadian Food Inspection Agency.