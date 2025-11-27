Industry Minister Mélanie Joly feigns ignorance over $15-billion Stellantis deal

A dispute over federal funding agreements with Stellantis intensified this week as senior Industry Department officials revealed that neither Industry Minister Mélanie Joly nor her deputy had read the full, unredacted version of a $15 billion taxpayer-funded subsidy contract with the automaker.

The disclosure came amid growing anger from MPs over the government’s refusal to release key details of the deal, and Stellantis’ failure to appear before the government operations committee reviewing the agreements, as first reported by Blacklock’s.

Deputy Industry Minister Philip Jennings told the House of Commons government operations committee that only about 10 federal employees had seen the complete contract. Jennings said Minister Joly, who inherited the file after negotiations concluded, was briefed only “as needed.”

Here is my statement on the recent developments with Stellantis in Brampton: pic.twitter.com/fs5gnJCO6Y — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) November 4, 2025

“There is no need for her to see the entire contract,” Jennings stated, adding that he himself had not reviewed an unredacted version either. MPs pressed Jennings on why the department appeared to defer to Stellantis on what information could be disclosed. Conservative MP Jeremy Patzer pressed Jennings on who, ultimately, “had the marker in hand” for the sweeping redactions. Jennings admitted Stellantis dictated which sections would be blacked out — and the department effectively endorsed the company’s choices without resistance.

Bloc Québécois MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau expressed disbelief that corporate confidentiality could outweigh taxpayer accountability. “You are working with taxpayers’ money. Who is the boss?” she asked.

Concerns over transparency were compounded on Tuesday when Stellantis was a no-show after being scheduled to testify before the same committee. The company cited technical problems connecting to the committee’s videoconference system, despite having completed a successful test beforehand.

MPs from all parties were largely skeptical of the fumble. Liberal MP Vince Gasparro called the absence “unacceptable,” while committee vice-chair Gaudreau noted the irony of a global automaker claiming IT issues while marketing itself as a leader in advanced technology.

Committee members had intended to question Stellantis about job protections tied to hundreds of millions in federal incentives. The issue came to a head after the company moved production of a Jeep model from Brampton, Ont., to the United States, jeopardizing thousands of unionized jobs.

The committee did receive a 2022 Strategic Innovation Fund contract related to Stellantis’ Ontario facilities — but with heavy redactions. MPs noted inconsistencies between these blackout sections and those in a similar NextStar Energy battery plant agreement previously obtained through access-to-information requests.

Jennings insisted confidentiality provisions limited what could be shared publicly and argued that maintaining corporate trust was essential to future federal partnerships.

MPs unanimously voted to summon Stellantis if the company does not voluntarily appear by next Thursday.

The standoff now leaves both the government and the automaker facing escalating scrutiny — and Canadians still without clear answers on how billions in public funds were safeguarded.