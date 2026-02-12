'Inexcusable' for RCMP to lie during active shooter crisis: Amy Hamm

On Tuesday, RCMP officials published an alert warning the public in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia about an active shooter in the area, but described the individual as a “female in a dress.”

This description set off alarm bells for Amy Hamm, a former nurse turned journalist after she spoke out against transgender issues.

“I thought surely this is a trans-identified male,” she said on Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

“You don't see descriptions of shootings committed by males and they say 'a male wearing pants,'” Amy explained. “There's a reason they said 'a female in a dress,' and to me, that reason is they're too afraid to report the truth to the public in an extremely dangerous situation where people's safety is at risk.”

Instead, police were using a “vague descriptor,” she said, noting “it's almost like they tacked on 'in a dress' so that that was the important piece of information.”

Calling the choice of language “inexcusable,” Amy said the police failed to tell the public the truth during a highly dangerous moment. Using the term “transgender person” or “a man wearing a dress” to alert the public would have been “very descriptive,” Ezra added.

“The entire point of an alert is to give people accurate, truthful information that can save their lives,” Amy replied. “The police failed to do that in this situation.”

Nevertheless, the description “set off alarm bells” for many who are familiar with the politicized nature of issues related to transgenderism.

In addition to killing his mother and stepbrother, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, also known as Jesse Strang, killed five children and one teacher at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

Authorities continue to investigate the horrific crime.