Exclusive: Internal OCDSB docs show trustee Nili Kaplan-Myrth refused to follow her safety plan

"Rebel News tried to serve a petition to Nili. She started screaming at them."

"Oh no."

In recently obtained communications records, bureaucrats accuse the mask-obsessed hypochondriac TV doctor-turned-school board trustee of "baiting" Rebel News journalists into a confrontation at a petition drop-off.

Emails provided to Rebel News through access to information filings show staff concerned with Kaplan-Myrth's disregard for the safety protocols she requested:

"I spoke with Michele a little about my concerns regarding Nili's safety plan and her disregard for our efforts. After further conversation with Darren, who witnessed Nili bate [sic] the Rebel News reporter by circling the path near the parking lot, I feel that something needs to be said or incorporated more firmly in the Safety Plan."

Another email indicates that Kaplan-Myrth insisted on finishing a news interview with a friendly outlet before reporting what she claimed was another example of a dangerous transgression against her safety.

"Nili, in an agitated and angry tone, ordered Heather and Chantelle to get the CTVreporter inside so she could finish her interview with him. Chantelle encouraged Nili a second time to seek me out to report the incident. Nili flatly refused until she was done with the interview. Chantelle and Heather offered help and assistance to Nili, but this was met with defiance and anger."

Parents were censored in person at Ottawa Carleton District School Board meetings in the spring by Kaplan-Myrth for questioning the board's policies of allowing biological male students identifying as transgender to access female-only washrooms and change rooms.

Ottawa progressive public school trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan Myrth shut down a concerned parent speaking at a yesterday’s board meeting “on the grounds that (his speech created) an unsafe environment for people who identify as gender diverse.”

Source: Robin Larocque, YouTube pic.twitter.com/2vXM3yJrbS — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) March 8, 2023

Two separate petitions launched on Change.org by parents calling for the termination of Kaplan-Myrth were pulled down after she complained to the online petition site. Rebel News offered an "uncancellable" petition to give parents a voice.

During an attempt by Rebel News to drop off the Rebel News petition, which garnered 8,000 signatures, Kaplan Myrth screamed, slammed the door, and hid inside the OCDSB building after shuffling a CTV News reporter in for an interview with her.

To sign the petition calling on Kaplan-Myrth to be fired or resign, visit www.FireNili.com.

READ THE DOCUMENTS: