Nudity and excess at Toronto Pride 2025 spark controversy

TORONTO, June 28, 2025 — The 2025 Toronto Gay Pride parade, the first since Donald Trump's U.S. re-election, highlighted a stark cultural rift between Canada and its southern neighbor. As the U.S. tightens gender definitions under Title IX, Canada, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, continues to champion progressive transgender rights.

This year's Pride, billed as 'family-friendly,' drew sharp criticism for overt nudity and fetish costumes in the presence of children, prompting debate over its appropriateness.

On the ground, attendees' candid remarks revealed a defiant attitude. "I'm a nudist… here to experience the freedom," said one participant, while a self-identified straight man admitted to enjoying public nudity.

A non-binary attendee defended 'BDSM' dog masks, explaining, "It's part of the BDSM umbrella… one person may act like a dog, and the other is the handler." The acronym 'BDSM' stands for bondage, discipline/domination, submission/sadism, and masochism.

Most jarring was a shout from the crowd, "I want to see your cocks," heard amid families and children, underscoring a lack of decorum.

Some defended nudity. "Children don't care… people say they're offended because they're told it's wrong," one attendee claimed, dismissing concerns about exposed genitals.

Another insisted, "A body is a body… parents should answer questions without fear of judgment."

A parent noted their children were "very curious… pointing at it," framing it as a chance for dialogue, though critics argue this minimizes potential harm.

Others at the event voiced unease. "Genitalia probably [shouldn’t be shown] without explicit consent," one attendee said, while another called full nudity "a bit much" around children.

As corporations pull back from Pride funding and DEI initiatives, citing U.S. political shifts, Toronto's 2025 parade risks alienating supporters. Once a protest for rights, Pride's excesses may now fuel backlash, challenging its inclusive ethos.