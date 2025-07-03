Alberta, Ontario demand repeal of Liberal climate policies in scathing new letter

Environment ministers from two major Canadian provinces urge the Liberal government to eliminate Trudeau-era environmental and climate policies, arguing they hinder economic growth.

Alberta and Ontario Environment Ministers, Rebecca Schulz and Todd McCarthy, urged federal counterpart Julie Dabrusin to abandon Justin Trudeau’s “net-zero” agenda for the Liberal government to achieve its energy superpower promise.

“Canada is poised to become an economic superpower, but achieving that potential depends on strong, constitutionally grounded provincial authority over resource development and environmental management,” reads the letter.

Both ministers were “hopeful” the Carney government would move away from policies that “disproportionately harm” certain regions, including Alberta.

Schulz shared the letter on social media Wednesday, coinciding with a two-day meeting of environment ministers in Yellowknife. It calls for a repeal of the federal Impact Assessment Act, as well as a full repeal of the consumer carbon tax.

Carney zeroed the tax in March after becoming prime minister, but hasn't repealed the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act.

Ottawa’s 2019 Impact Assessment Act, allowing federal environmental assessments for resource projects, was deemed "largely unconstitutional" by the Supreme Court in 2023. Amendments in June 2024 were insufficient for Alberta, which filed a constitutional challenge in November 2024 over concerns on jurisdiction.

Saskatchewan backed Alberta this week to oppose the federal act in court, where both provinces seek to streamline or eliminate this process.

Alberta’s Court of Appeal has yet to schedule a hearing for the latest challenge. However, Carney’s government has legislated to fast-track approvals for projects in the national interest.

The One Canadian Economy Act (Bill C-5), introduced June 6, removes interprovincial trade barriers and streamlines major project applications. It passed the Senate and received royal assent June 26.

Ottawa announced it would “immediately” identify nation-building projects with provinces, territories, and indigenous communities. The federal government will implement a "one project, one review" approach to streamline approvals.

Carney’s government hasn't yet indicated approved nation-building projects, or whether that will include oil and gas pipelines.

Premier Smith says the federal government has disregarded the province’s concerns and refused to collaborate or listen to Albertans, proceeding unilaterally, even with a new Prime Minister.

Environment ministers Schulz and McCarthy also urged the feds to reverse incoming production cap and clean electricity regulations. “Provinces have proven to be the best stewards of such decisions,” reads the letter.

Alberta earlier sued the federal government on May 1 over its 2035 "net-zero" electricity transition plan. “Do they really expect us to just freeze in the dark?” Smith told reporters at the time. “Sadly, such uncaring arrogance is typical of this Liberal government.”

The Premier also urged the Prime Minister to rescind the Impact Assessment Act and the oil and gas production cap, but Carney defended both policies and refused.

Smith, as premier, has presented two sovereignty act motions: one against electricity regulations and another opposing the oil and gas production cap.

Alberta's latest motion proposed an immediate constitutional challenge if the cap becomes law.

A court challenge to a federal bill can only occur after it passes Parliament. The legality of Alberta's sovereignty act has not yet been court-tested.