Danielle Smith tables constitutional challenge of ‘net-zero’ electricity regulations

Protecting the reliability and affordability of electricity is of utmost concern for the province's government, according to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

Her government is pursuing legal action against the federal transition to “net-zero” electricity by 2035 in the Alberta Court of Appeal.

“If Ottawa had its way, Albertans would be left to freeze in the dark,” she told reporters yesterday.

The premier says the federal government has disregarded the province’s concerns and refused to collaborate or listen to Albertans, proceeding unilaterally.

Premier Smith announces Alberta will be challenging the constitutionality of the Liberal government's net-zero electricity regulations.



"If Ottawa had its way, Albertans would be left to freeze in the dark," she says.

“In the depths of a-40 degree winter cold snap, families would be bundled up in their winter coats while sitting down for dinner, a dinner lit by flashlight or candle as they wait for the rolling blackouts to move on to the next community,” Smith forewarned.

“There would be no street lights working to light up your way home through the blinding blizzard as you squint to see the dimly lit brake lights of the car ahead of you,” she added.

During summer heat, residents would worry about food spoilage and hospitals being overwhelmed with heatstroke patients, relying on generators for essential equipment during blackouts, the premier stated.

Thursday morning, she made it clear that the constitutional challenge was about protecting the “lives and livelihoods” of Albertans, who are eager to present their case to the courts.

“Do they really expect us to just freeze in the dark?” Smith said. “Sadly, such uncaring arrogance is typical of this Liberal government.”

"I think there's a real danger that the new prime minister is worse than the old prime minister": Premier Smith warns Canadians about Mark Carney's focus on 'net-zero' initiatives.

Following the federal election, the Alberta government asked Prime Minister Mark Carney to immediately work with the province to reset their relationship with “meaningful action rather than hollow rhetoric.”

Smith expressed her hope that he would prioritize national unity, though concerns remain following a botched visit last month. The premier was combative last March 20 after challenging Carney on his green zealotry.

She urged the Prime Minister to rescind the Impact Assessment Act and the oil and gas production cap, but Carney defended both policies and refused.

“We will not sit by quietly. Albertans expect to be treated with fairness and respect, just like any other province in this country.”

“We will not accept the reckless and dangerous policies, policies that will harm our economy, stifle our energy industry, jeopardize the reliability of our electricity grid, and raise electricity prices for Albertans.”

Danielle Smith slams the federal government for disregarding its Supreme Court losses on clean electricity and plastic regulations. "We've got a lawless federal government."

Smith has tabled two sovereignty act motions as premier, one to counter the electricity regulations, and another to oppose the oil and gas production cap.

Alberta's latest motion proposed an immediate constitutional challenge if the cap becomes law.

A court challenge to a federal bill can only occur after it passes Parliament. The legality of Alberta's sovereignty act has not yet been court-tested.

On December 1, 2023, the province tabled a motion on the accelerated transition to net-zero electricity. Its impact on this policy, excluding private entities, is yet to be determined, with legal disputes often taking years to resolve.

“We would much rather cooperate with them for the sake of a cleaner environment and stronger, more prosperous nation,” the premier said. “We could have both if they would just listen to reason and they've chosen their path.”

“We've chosen ours,” she clarified, “and the fight will continue for as long as it has to.”