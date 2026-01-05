Iranian regime continues brutal crackdown on protesters as three children reported dead

Three children have reportedly been killed during the ongoing protests in Iran, as escalating demonstrations over the nation's dire economic situation continue into their second week.

A 15-year-old boy from the central Iranian city of Azna was killed on January 1st after Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters, according to the Oslo-based Hengaw Organization for Human Rights and first reported by The Guardian.

The human rights group also alleges that 17-year-old Rasul Kadivarian was killed on January 3rd — along with his 20-year-old brother — after security forces began shooting at protesters in the city of Kermanshah. A third minor whose identity has not been identified was also reportedly killed during recent protests in the city of Qom, according to The Guardian.

The current wave of protests in Iran — sparked by a severe economic crisis including the collapse of the the country's currency and high inflation — erupted on December 28, 2025.

The demonstrations have reportedly spread to more than 100 locations in 22 of Iran's 31 provinces, with nearly 1000 protesters being arrested and at least 20 being killed, according to the US-based group Human Rights Activists in Iran.

Awyar Shekhi, a member of the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, condemned the brutal crackdown on protesters by Iran's security forces.

"State forces are firing directly at gatherings and protests without regard for whether those targeted are children or adults. The crackdowns are brutal: teargas and military-grade weapons are being used, and detainees are severely beaten before being transferred to undisclosed locations,” he explained.

U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media on Friday to state that the U.S. military is "locked and loaded" and will come to the rescue of peaceful protesters if the Iranian regime kills them. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated over the weekend that “rioters must be put in their place”.

The ongoing anti-regime protests across Iran mark the largest demonstrations in the country since a 2022 nationwide uprising sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody. Mahsa Amini died under suspicious circumstances after being arrested for allegedly not wearing her headscarf in accordance with government standards.