DANCING IN THE RAIN: Iranians in Melbourne CELEBRATE Khamenei's DOWNFALL

The streets of Melbourne's CBD came alive on Sunday with an extraordinary outpouring of joy and relief as thousands from the Iranian diaspora gathered to celebrate the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, following targeted strikes by the United States and Israel.

Despite steady rain, the crowd defied the weather, turning what could have been a sombre protest into a vibrant, emotional rally outside the Victorian Parliament. Iranian flags, many bearing the historic lion and sun emblem, waved alongside Australian, American, and Israeli flags, symbolising gratitude and solidarity.

Melbourne’s Left showed up in SUPPORT of Iran’s terrorist regime.



Zero concern for the tens of thousands dead.



Spare us the moral lectures. This was never about protecting innocent lives. pic.twitter.com/GH3vW9a7mJ — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 1, 2026

People danced, sang, handed out sweets and embraced strangers, their faces lit with smiles after decades of oppression under the murderous theocratic regime.

This was no ordinary demonstration. For 47 years, the Islamic Republic has ruled with an iron fist, exporting terrorism, crushing dissent, and killing tens of thousands of its own people.

This weekend, those scars turned to tears of happiness. One woman, emotional as she spoke, said the evil was finally dead, describing it as her lifetime dream coming true.

The only thing annihilated was you… https://t.co/RbFET8WILn — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 1, 2026

Others expressed overwhelming gratitude to the leaders who made it happen.

“Thank you so much, President Netanyahu. We love you,” chanted groups in the crowd. Similar cries of “Thank you, Trump. We love you” echoed through the streets.

A Kurdish-Iranian attendee told me, “We love Israel. We do love Trump.” Another, reflecting on family still in Iran, said, “I'd rather die than see this regime stay.”

🚨 THOUSANDS DEFY rain as Melbourne CELEBRATES fall of Iran’s supreme terror leader



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/EaIX3z30be pic.twitter.com/2oNvZcFGg5 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 1, 2026

The atmosphere was electric, peaceful, loving, and full of hope. Chants of “Free Iran” and calls for regime change rang out, with many speaking of returning home soon, perhaps even before Persian New Year.

Signs remembered the faces of those lost to the regime's brutality, a stark reminder of why this moment mattered so deeply. The Iranian people have waited generations for this day. The fight isn't over, but participants told me that hope feels closer than ever.