A shocking story from Ireland shows that normal people must stand up against compelled speech

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed a shocking story out of Ireland regarding a teacher who has been imprisoned for refusing to use gender-neutral pronouns.

Enoch Burke had been suspended from Wilson's Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to address a transitioning student as ‘they’ rather than ‘he’ on the basis of his devout Christian beliefs, the Daily Mail reported.

Despite being ordered by the school to stay away, Burke continued to attend and was subsequently arrested and jailed in September.

Burke argued that he was not a criminal and asked the court to "free me for Christmas," citing his religious beliefs as justification for his refusal of the court order.

"I’m not sure about you, folks, but I do not believe that society must conform to their psychosis so that we don’t hurt the feelings of the unhinged. I also do not want to live in a society where it is a criminal matter if one disobeys compelled speech," David commented.

"Bottom line: when it comes to the lunatic fringe, there are more normal people on the planet than those lunatics who are telling us what to do and what to think. We need only take a stand to reverse this odious tide."

