Ireland rises up against mass immigration!

Thousands of Irish citizens took to the streets of Dublin over the weekend to protest both legal and illegal mass migration.

People from all walks of life attended the demonstration on Sunday to voice their concerns.

While many Western countries are experiencing an influx of migration, Ireland is unique — it appears to be at the forefront of grassroots opposition to the issue.

Why is it that we only see massive numbers of people speaking out against mass migration in Ireland? The Irish protest regularly on this issue, so why aren't other countries doing the same?

Protesters say they are frustrated by what they view as an unsustainable immigration policy, which they believe is contributing to a growing housing crisis.

Protesters also voiced frustration with mainstream media coverage. Many claim Irish media either ignores these demonstrations or significantly downplays attendance numbers.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant highlighted those concerns earlier this month, slamming Ireland's regime media for crafting a propaganda piece smearing the mass immigration protesters.

“The media portrays everyone to fit a narrative that divides people and labels them as far-right,” said one woman at Dublin's mass immigration protest.

A common concern among attendees was housing affordability. Many argue that the cost of living has become untenable for the average Irish citizen, yet immigration continues at a rapid pace.

The protest addressed both legal and illegal forms of mass migration. If Irish people are struggling to afford to live in their own country, why is the government continuing to welcome more and more people?

Rebel News travelled from Canada to report on the event and amplify the voices of those taking part, aiming to provide on-the-ground coverage of the protest without spin.