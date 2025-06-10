Ireland's regime media crafts propaganda piece smearing mass immigration protesters

Ireland has a mass immigration problem. But they have another problem, designed to hide the first problem: they have a problem with the regime media, which doesn’t uncover the truth, they cover it up. Let me show you an example, from the Irish Examiner: Thousands attend pro-Palestine and anti-immigration rallies in Cork.

A post linking to the story on Twitter has 300,000 impressions — but I think most of those were people who hated it. I was on my way home from Ireland, and I read it on the plane, and here’s my response.

It’s some of the most deceptive reporting I’ve ever seen. It’s quite well done, actually, in terms of sheer skill. But it’s not the skill of a journalist — it’s the skill of a propagandist, a spokesman for the regime.

Let me read to you what I wrote — which itself has nearly a quarter million views, and shows how mad people are.

Ireland’s regime media are lying to their readers again. There’s a reason why fewer people trust them every day. This story by the Irish Examiner about yesterday’s duelling protests is pure disinformation.

There were indeed around 5,000 people at the Grand Parade in Cork yesterday, all combined. But the Examiner deceives readers by not reporting that the pro-Irish rally was 10 to 20 times bigger than the pro-Hamas rally.

This is obviously done to undermine the real news of the day: opposition to immigration is massive, and unlike the pro-Hamas counter-protest, it is authentic and organic, not arranged and funded by government NGOs.

The Examiner reports without skepticism a pro-Hamas activist’s laughable claim to having 4,500 people there (they had about 250 people) and then just asserts (without attribution) that the pro-Ireland protest had fewer people.

This isn’t reporting the news, this is covering it up: they don’t want their readers to know just how unpopular mass immigration has become.

This agenda is seen in the deceptive choices of photos. The Examiner’s pictures of the pro-Hamas protesters are shot to make the crowd look as large as possible, whereas pictures of the pro-Irish protesters strategically minimize the size of the crowd.

The Examiner calls the pro-Irish March “far-right” (and calls me that, too) without defining that or giving any proof.

If they mean antisemitic, which is how that word is often used by the left, it’s quite a trick: I’m Jewish myself, and the Jew-hatred I saw was from the pro-Hamas protesters and their support for the extermination of Israel.

Why did the Examiner cover that up?

The Examiner calls the organizer of the pro-Irish rally, Derek Blighe, an “agitator” without defining the word or giving any factual basis for the slur. That’s not journalism, that’s name-calling.

Why is he described as an agitator (and not a bricklayer) but the pro-Hamas activists are described as poets and film directors?

The Examiner quoted just 15 words, total, from the pro-Irish speeches, but four times that from the pro-Hamas speeches.

The Examiner accurately reports that “many” of the pro-Irish protesters had the Irish flag. But they chose to omit the fact that the pro-Hamas protesters did not; they had just three. By contrast, they had dozens of Palestinian flags and some transgender flags too.

If you relied on the Examiner, you’d think the pro-Hamas rally was huge, and politically moderate, and that the pro-Irish march was small and extremist.

In fact, the opposite is true. The Examiner engaged in pure disinformation.

This is to be expected: just like the pro-Hamas protesters, the Examiner receives money from the government, so it naturally toes their line.

Thankfully, there were many citizen journalists there who will get the word out through social media about what really happened.