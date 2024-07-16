Irish residents revolt over plan to house 500 migrant men in centre of residential community

Mick_O_Keeffe/Twitter

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Protesters from the Dublin neighbourhood of Coolock are revolting after the government announced it would be converting a warehouse into a migrant camp for hundreds of men.

The proposed plan would see approximately 500 migrant men placed into a converted warehouse near the centre of the residential community filled with families.

Demonstrations turned violent yesterday as riot police deployed pepper spray and made several arrests. It is being reported that some protesters were throwing bricks, bottles, and even Molotov cocktails at the dozens of riot police sent in to quell the demonstration.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is on the ground in Coolock as protesters continue to demonstrate against the proposed migrant initiative.

Hundreds gathering again at the proposed 500-man migrant centre in the Dublin neighbourhood of Coolock. Police helicopter overhead. A dozen masked youth — like those who threw rocks at police yesterday.



What will happen tonight? How will it end? https://t.co/88VhR1yZw4 pic.twitter.com/q4Z9iSbpHl — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 16, 2024

Levant noted how many of the young Irish protesters are wearing masks to conceal their identities from police and protect themselves from pepper spray.

Some of the young Irish protesters are wearing two masks. The first to hide their faces in any confrontation with police. The second, to help with pepper spray — which they faced at last night’s demonstrations.



Their goal: stop the 500-man migrant centre from being built. pic.twitter.com/ihgJzBCPMn — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 16, 2024

The Rebel News publisher also detailed how several other “normie” protesters, like mothers and fathers, have put on pepper spray visors in solidarity with the demonstration.

Now “normies” are putting on the pepper spray visors, too — including moms and dads.



I think it’s symbolic — and a rebuke to last night’s police tactics, that many protesters thought were excessive. https://t.co/88VhR1yZw4 pic.twitter.com/zpQZJyzdyY — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 16, 2024

Speaking about the government’s plan to place hundreds of migrants in the Dublin community, Levant said, “500 or more single men being dumped into the heart of this community.”

“Across the street, kids' play places, kids' theatres, a Burger King. It's a family neighbourhood, now 500 foreign men are being put in the heart of it," he said.

Levant went on to say, "There's no political consultation, there's no legal consultations, they are being told what's happening. None of the politicians will stand up to it. The media is uniformly for the migrant centre and against the people."