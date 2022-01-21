Is cancel culture killing comedy? | Jeremy McLellan

Many who have been locked down, missing out on normal activities, and ultimately in need of a good time have turned to the ancient art of comedy, particularly Netflix comedy specials, for a good laugh and a bit of entertainment.

Progressives and social media busy-body activists, unable to buzzkill people’s good times in person, have been more fervently dragging people on social media than ever before, and there has been no lack of discussions focused on cancelling comedians, like Dave Chappelle, who haven’t completely adopted the dogmas of leftists in the Twittersphere.

Comedy was one an actual ‘safe space’ of sorts, where you could utter an unpopular or even outright offensive opinion and people would behave accordingly, as grownups, and understand that it was indeed just a joke. Woke-ism seems hellbent on depriving us of one of the final bastions of free speech… it appears not even jokes are safe.

Jeremy McLellan, a Catholic comedian who often performs to sold out Muslim crowds, joined me to talk about his job, the industry, major world religions and political correctness. We also delved into what exactly makes a good joke, the role of comedy in society, and how many mainstream comedians are peddling ideology instead of making people laugh.

If you want to support Rebel News’ independent journalism and get a reaction out of your friends, go to RebelNewsStore.com now and order yourself some laugh-inducing merch, like our latest ‘Novax’ Djokovic shirt. You can use the code ‘ADAM10’ to get 10% off your first order.