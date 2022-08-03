Is Pope Francis' apology tour enough? Calgarians react

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The pope's trip to Canada because Trudeau beckoned him here, demanding a visit to Canada and an apology, after reports of mass graves had been discovered at residential schools both in Saskatchewan and in British Columbia. These discoveries sparked a summer of violence against churches, including arson, vandalism, and the destruction of ‘colonial’ statues.

Some went to lengths to even destroy a church on First Nations land.

Questions remain after the treatment of Indigenous children in the now-defunct residential school system made its way back into the country's consciousness last year.

After a year, not a single body has been found within the Kamloops burial ground.

Rebel News reporters Drea Humphrey and Matt Brevner covered this story in their exclusive soon-to-be released documentary, revealing what actually happened.

To see the trailer and support their quest for truth, visit KamloopsDocumentary.com.

To see more of our coverage of the pope's visit, head to PopeReports.com.

In this report, Rebel News hit the streets of Calgary, Alberta to see how people are responding to the Pope’s visit, whether reconciliation has been achieved, and if the mainstream media has fairly disseminated new information on the burial grounds.