Double standard of enforcement after statues toppled in Manitoba

Last week on Canada Day, two monumental statues were torn down just steps away from the legislature in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The statue of Queen Victoria was taken down right in front of the legislature, while another statue of Queen Elizabeth II was toppled at the Government House right beside it.

This all took place during a protest called the “Every Child Matters Walk,” referencing recent news about former residential schools here in Canada. When we heard the news, we knew we had to come collect the facts for ourselves. That’s why I made the journey from Toronto to Winnipeg to see what information I could collect at the scene of the crime.

More importantly, we wanted to find out why there is such a double standard when it comes to protesting in the province of Manitoba, and in all of Canada, for that matter. We see politicians like People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier arrested for organizing events like the protest that was held on Canada Day — where incredibly, there were no arrests of anyone involved with the tearing down of the statues, or any arrests of protesters at all.

There seem to be clear differences when it comes to which protesters are allowed to exercise their right to protest, depending on the narrative involved. Peaceful protest is and should always be one of our constitutional rights, no matter what side of the fence you are on. Vandalizing property just isn't the answer.